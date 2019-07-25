Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

3-Pack Kasa Smart Light Switch | $60 | Amazon

If your home features a lot of built-in lights controlled by a relatively small number of light switches, it’ll probably be cheaper and easier to make them “smart” by replacing your switches, rather than your bulbs.



That’s especially true today, since you can get a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart light switches for $60, matching an all-time low. Just swap these in for your existing switches, and you’ll be able to control all the lights on the switch with your phone or your favorite voice assistant. And yes, you can still use it like a regular light switch too, so you don’t have to shout at Alexa to turn on the lights when you walk through the front door (but you can if you enjoy doing that).