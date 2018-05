Graphic: Shep McAllister

LED bulbs last a lot longer than incandescents, and use less power, which means they pay for themselves while also saving you money every month.



So if you still haven’t upgraded all the lights in your house, grab a half dozen of them from TaoTronics for $13 today with promo code KINJALB01. They aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but I’m sure there are plenty of places where they’d still be useful.