Upgrade Family Game Night and Save $30 on SEGA's Genesis Mini Console

If you’re a gamer of a certain age there is no way you didn’t grow up playing SEGA for hours. Ecco was hands down my favorite and even my mom partook in Tetris. If you’re still spending a lot of time at home with your fam shake up game night and grab this mini-console. Save $30 on it right now and teach a whole new generation about the wonders of SEGA.

This mini-console is a replica of our beloved system of yesteryear and comes ready with forty built-in games. This is a plug and play system so it’s HDMI cable is compatible with more HDTVs. You’ll also get two USB connected controllers. Sonic, Contra, Street Fighter 2, Castlevania they’re all included in this pint-sized console. With the variety of games picked to include there’s no way your favorite from your childhood isn’t here. No time frame on this sale but it’s an excellent deal if you’ve been thinking of adding this to your collection. Easy to set up for hours of fun.

