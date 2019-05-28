Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s smart light bulbs have long been a hit with our readers, and the new models are significantly smaller than the originals, while offering a redesigned Wi-Fi antenna for a more stable connection.



Of course, they still work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control them from your phone without a hub. This model doesn’t have any colors or a tunable color temperature, but it’s on sale for an all-time low $12, and is a great way to augment a Philips Hue system in the rooms where you don’t need tons of features.