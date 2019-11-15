It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Upgrade All of Your Cookware For Just $110, Today Only

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
629
Save
Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 6-Piece Cookware Set | $110 | Woot
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 6-Piece Cookware Set | $110 | Woot

If you’re still using those lame pans you got from Target during college, maybe it’s time you upgrade. Today, Woot’s selling a Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 6-Piece Cookware Set for a low $110. This is nuts.

Advertisement

I love my Calphalon pans and I paid around $80 for a two-piece fry set. And this one offers 8" and 10" fry pans, a 2.5-qt. pot with lid, and a 1.5-Qt Pot with cover. For some context, this same pan set is selling for over $200 on Amazon.

This discount is unlikely to stick around. So if you’re on the market for a new cookware set, this is an unbelievably awesome time to buy.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

REI's Gear Up Get Out Sale Is Back to Steal Black Friday's Thunder
Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With This Discounted Philips Air Fryer
Save Big on Household Essentials with Today's Gold Box

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts