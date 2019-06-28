Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 6-Piece Cookware Set | $110 | Amazon

If you’re still using those lame pans you got from Target during college, maybe it’s time you upgrade. Today’s Gold Box is dropping the price on a Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 6-Piece Cookware Set.

We’ve written about these almost-All Clad pans before. Shep says, these pans are “built with a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction, which ensures durability, a non-reactive cooking surface, and fast, even heating.”

This normally $200 set includes 3qt. sauce pan with a lid, 6qt. stock pot with a cover, and a 9” and a 11" skillet. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let these deals simmer for too long.

(For what it’s worth, you can get the 8-piece set for just $20 more. I’d get that instead, tbh.)