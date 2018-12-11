Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still rocking the $10 pans you bought at Walmart during college, it’s time to graduate to a real set of stainless steel cookware. This Cuisinart collection features fast and even-heating aluminum cores sandwiched inside the durable and heat retaining stainless steel bases.



Unlike some “true” tri-ply pieces, the aluminum core doesn’t extend up the side walls here, and these pans aren’t induction compatible. But if you can live without that, they’re just $20 per piece in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and should make cooking a lot more enjoyable.