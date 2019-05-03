Photo: Amazon

Update: Sold Out

Having trouble finding an outdoor storage bin that isn’t hideous? If you need to store cushions, blankets, tools, toys, and more, you need something big to get the job done. Not everyone has space for an outdoor shed, that is where bins and boxes come in handy.



The Keter Comfy All Weather Outdoor Storage Box is about $15 cheaper than usual on Amazon. The box is made of resin plastic, so it can handle any bad weather Mother Nature throws its way, and its 71-gallon capacity means it can hold all of your outdoor essentials with ease. The box can blend in well with your existing dark wood outdoor furniture and can even be used as a bench for extra seating.