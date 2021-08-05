Hyperkin “Admiral” Premium BT Controller for N64 | $32 | Amazon

So everyone knows this. We’ve all been making the same joke and asking the same question since the Nintendo 64 came out. “Why are there three prongs to hold onto when I only have 2 hands?” To be honest though, I never had a problem with it. Clearly you hold the center one for games that require the joy- stick and the left one for games that require the d-pad. N o games for the N64 needed both. However, if that design still gets on your nerves, you can finally correct this design choice with Hyperkin’s wireless N64 controller. Two prongs like most controllers today. Wow. Also its wireless which I don’t have to explain the benefits. Get it for $32 on Amazon.