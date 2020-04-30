Up Your Morning Brew Game With Tea Drop's BOGO Sale

Buy One Get One 25% Off | Tea Drops | Use Code BOGO25
If you’re like me you’re going through boxes of tea being at home so much. I use it to perk me up in the morning if I’m not feeling the java and I use it to wind down at night with a good comic book. So tea enthusiasts, this sale is for you. Tea Drops is offering a buy one get one 25% off with the code BOGO25 on all items.
Tea Drops is a female-owned and operated company who’s products are organically produced and American made. If you’ve never tried them they make the sipping experience fun and easy. Brew, drop, enjoy. Each tea is full-flavored and the range of options is vast. Sweetened/unsweetened, caffeinated/noncaffeinated, matcha, wellness, and dessert. If you can’t find something you like do you even tea bro?
Shipping is just $3.99 and you get a free mystery drop with every order.