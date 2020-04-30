It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Up Your Morning Brew Game With Tea Drop's BOGO Sale

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealstea
165
Save
But One Get One 25% Off | Tea Drops | Use Code BOGO25
But One Get One 25% Off | Tea Drops | Use Code BOGO25
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Buy One Get One 25% Off | Tea Drops | Use Code BOGO25

If you’re like me you’re going through boxes of tea being at home so much. I use it to perk me up in the morning if I’m not feeling the java and I use it to wind down at night with a good comic book. So tea enthusiasts, this sale is for you. Tea Drops is offering a buy one get one 25% off with the code BOGO25 on all items.

Advertisement

Tea Drops is a female-owned and operated company who’s products are organically produced and American made. If you’ve never tried them they make the sipping experience fun and easy. Brew, drop, enjoy. Each tea is full-flavored and the range of options is vast. Sweetened/unsweetened, caffeinated/noncaffeinated, matcha, wellness, and dessert. If you can’t find something you like do you even tea bro?

Shipping is just $3.99 and you get a free mystery drop with every order.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

You Can Actually Buy a Switch Lite at Amazon Right Now

The Minna Limon Vibrator Is Small and Quiet (And Fun for Couples)

Bake It up With This $10 Oxo Measuring Cup

Is Apple's New iPad Magic Keyboard Worth the $300 Investment?