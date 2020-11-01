Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Up Your Dental Hygiene Habits With 36% Off This Smart Oral-B Toothbrush and Whiten Your Smile With 45% Off Crest Kits

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
These days a lot of people are upgrading their homes to be smarter to save energy, time, and effort. Now you can upgrade your dental hygiene to a smarter routine with the help of today’s Amazon Gold Box deal on an Oral-B Guide Smart toothbrush with built-in Alexa.  With a 36% discount, this smart toothbrush can keep you on track for brushing properly and monitors your habits, letting you know if you need to brush longer or apply different pressure for better oral health. With its Alexa features built into the charging base, you can ask for the weather, play music, and more right when you need to during your busy mornings. At $140, it’s an investment for sure, but that’s a low cost for better dental habits that could save you money down the line.

If you’re looking to whiten your smile, plenty of Crest whitestrip options are available for 45% off today, starting at $28 a kit.

If you want to take it to the next level, this Crest 3DWhitestrips kit even comes with a light for what it claims to be “professional-level whitening.” This kit is 35% for today, bringing it down to $40.

Lots of other Oral-B toothbrushes are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box deal as well, though none of them are quite as fancy as the Guide. Check them out below:

