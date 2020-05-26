Up to 60% off Wayfair's Backyard Playsets in This Summer Sale

Up to 60% off Select Backyard Playset | Wayfair
If you’re a parent sheltering in place might have been a headache with not only homeschooling but keeping your kids active within the house. If you are lucky enough to have a yard additional hours in the sun has eased some of these pains. Wayfair is running a sale on select backyard playsets to help. Most can be used inside with the right planning and imagination. No yard really required just a lot of creativity.
There are over a thousand items in this sale so plenty of options to fit your space and requirements. Tents are a spectacular option because they’re easy to set up and can be used inside. I loved my tent as a kid and it became a prominent fixture in my room. This small sandbox is perfect if your little one is an aspiring explorer and it’s compact enough to keep inside if you’re comfortable with that. This versatile pop-up playset can also be used inside or outside to help get as much energy out as possible and give mom and/or dad a few minutes of rest.
Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35