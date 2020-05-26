Up to 60% off Wayfair's Backyard Playsets in This Summer Sale

Up to 60% off Select Backyard Playset Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a parent sheltering in place might have been a headache with not only homeschooling but keeping your kids active within the house. If you are lucky enough to have a yard additional hours in the sun has eased some of these pains. Wayfair is running a sale on select backyard playsets to help . Most can be used inside with the right planning and imagination. N o yard really required just a lot of creativity.

There are over a thousand items in this sale so plenty of options to fit your space and requirements . Tents are a spectacular option because they’re easy to set up and can be used inside. I loved my tent as a kid and it became a prominent fixture in my room. This small sandbox is perfect if your little one is an a spiring explorer and it’s compact enough to keep inside if you’re comfortabl e with that. This versatile pop- up playset can also be used inside or outside to help get as much energy out as possible and give mom and/or dad a few minutes of rest.

