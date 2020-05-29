It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Up to 50% off at Ella Paradis to Heat This Summer Up

Sheilah Villari
Up to 50% off | Ella Paradis | Use Code HOT
Up to 50% off | Ella Paradis | Use Code HOT
Photo: Ella Paradis

Up to 50% off | Ella Paradis | Use Code HOT

Ella Paradis loves giving out discounts like this, seek and ye shall find. Drop the code HOT in at checkout and see which savings you get. I got 50% and 40% off on different products just to test the code out.

But there are some restrictions like the discount doesn’t work on holy grail items like the Hitachi Magic Wand. Bummer. But it does work on the top-selling Womanizer Premium Stimulator. This code is good for a variety of products (lube, bondage, candles, condoms, etc.) across the site but you do have to play around with it. At the moment it seems arbitrary, which might be the point. Ella Paradis is also giving you a $5 coupon when you spend $100 if you’re feeling wily on spending.

Free shipping on all orders and deal runs until June 10.

