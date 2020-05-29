Up to 50% off at Ella Paradis to Heat This Summer Up

Up to 50% off HOT Photo : Ella Paradis

Up to 50% off | Ella Paradis | Use Code HOT



Ella Paradis loves giving out discounts like this, seek and ye shall find. Drop the code HOT in at checkout and see which savings you get. I got 50% and 40% off on different products just to test the code out .

Advertisement

But there are some restrictions like the discount doesn’t work on holy grail items like the Hitachi Magic Wand. Bummer. But it does work on the top-selling Womanizer Premium Stimulator. This code is good for a variety of products (lube, bondage, candles, condoms, e tc. ) across the site but you do have to play around with it. A t the moment it seems arbitrary, which might be the point. Ella Paradis is also giving you a $5 coupon when you spend $100 if you’re feeling wily on spending.

Free shipping on all orders and deal runs until June 10.