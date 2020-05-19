Up to 40% off Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Just in Time for Summer Storms

Up to 40% Select Styles Photo : Hunter

Up to 40% Select Styles | Hunter



Hunter boots are staples in a lot of closets. I had a pair from my time in London and I wore them until they actually came apart, like the heal cracks and they fell off of me. I literally loved them to death. They were a gift so when it came time for a new pair I did not love the price. But I remember I did have them for years so they really were an investment piece. Starting today Hunter has a 40% discount on select styles for men, women, and kids.

Advertisement

There’s a nice variety of their classic rainboot and a few snow boots left over from winter. Tees, sweatshirts, and bags are also in this sale. I’m eyeing these tall boots that are $30 less in this deal. The original short boot is 50% off as well. If you want to be prepared for summer thunderstorms this is a sale for you.

Free shipping on all orders.