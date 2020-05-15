It's all consuming.
Up to 33% off, Anker's Portable Nebula Projectors Fall to Their Lowest Prices Ever

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
As part of Amazon’s Gold Box deal of the day, Anker’s Nebula projectors rarely get this cheap. You can save 21% on the Nebula Capsule ($222), a pill-like device that can output a 100" picture and lasts about two movies on battery. There’s also the Nebula Mars II Pro falling to $370 (33% off), which bests the Capsule with 720p playback and a 150" picture, perfect for that makeshift drive-in theater you should definitely build. Get in on it ASAP, because the prices will climb back up by the end of the day.

