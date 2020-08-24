It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Up That Selfie Game With This $60 Ring Light Kit

Elizabeth Henges
Neewer Ring Light Kit | $60 | Amazon | Use code 42UTQOAP
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Lighting is very important when you want to take good pictures. Bad lighting can make even the perfect angle look horrible, so if you’re having trouble because it’s too dark, a ring light kit can help a ton. It’s also great for videos and streaming to make sure you look great. By using code 42UTQOAP at checkout, you can get Neewer’s ring light kit for just $60, a huge discount from the MSRP of $110. Grab one and up that selfie and content creation game!

