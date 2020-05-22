It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Up 60% off Most of Crane and Canopy's Gorgeous Luxury Collection

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCrane & Canopy
113
Save
Up to 60% off Bedding | Crane and Canopy
Up to 60% off Bedding | Crane and Canopy
Photo: Crane and Canopy
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 60% off Bedding | Crane and Canopy

Crane and Canopy pride themselves on being an affordable but still luxury option for bedding. By dealing directly with manufactures they keep the prices lower than comparable brands. For Memorial Day they are putting a lot of it on sale. Towels, pillows, shower curtains, candles, and more. No code needed, the prices will appear when you select the sizes you want. 

Advertisement

Crane and Canopy are the ones that made that zipper duvet cover that’s supposed to make it fast and easy to make the bed up. :: whispers, “It does.”:: All the materials and products are manufactured ethically and responsibly. They strive to get their consumers the best price for the best pieces. And that’s the reason they’ve been going strong since 2012.

Sale runs until May 25.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Take $50 off Beats Wireless Headphones Today

Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers During the HP Memorial Day Sale

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: How Do I Save Money at the Pump and Should I Buy 'Better' Gas?

Thursday's Best Deals: Insignia Fire TV, AirPods Pro, Google Nest WiFi, Cole Haan Sale, Xbox Gift Cards, and More