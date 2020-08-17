Up 40% off House of Mouse Favorites in Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale

Up to 4 0% off Select Favorites Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Two times a year the Disney Store puts their fan favorites on sale for up to 40% off. It’s a curated selection of tees, accessories , costumes, home goods, and more. The whole family is covered . There are styles for men , women , kids, and even pets. All prices are as marked and the deal is expected to run until August 23.

Speaking of pets, there are a few chew toys to treat your furry best friend to . This Mickey Ice Cream B ar ($13) is one summer goodie Fido actually can enjoy. One thing Disney does very well is collectibles and mugs are certainly at the top of that list. The Tinkerbell Animation Mug ($10) is adorable and will fit right in with other classic fav es in your coffee cup cluster. And y ou’ll never go wrong with adding a new fleece throw blanket to your living room or bedroom and this Mickey one ($16 ) is cozy and cute , plus you can customize it.

Free shipping on orders over $75.