Up 40% off House of Mouse Favorites in Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale

Up to 40% off Select Favorites | Disney Store
Two times a year the Disney Store puts their fan favorites on sale for up to 40% off. It’s a curated selection of tees, accessories, costumes, home goods, and more. The whole family is covered. There are styles for men, women, kids, and even pets. All prices are as marked and the deal is expected to run until August 23.
Speaking of pets, there are a few chew toys to treat your furry best friend to. This Mickey Ice Cream Bar ($13) is one summer goodie Fido actually can enjoy. One thing Disney does very well is collectibles and mugs are certainly at the top of that list. The Tinkerbell Animation Mug ($10) is adorable and will fit right in with other classic faves in your coffee cup cluster. And you’ll never go wrong with adding a new fleece throw blanket to your living room or bedroom and this Mickey one ($16) is cozy and cute, plus you can customize it.
Free shipping on orders over $75.