Until Tomorrow Buy One Plush at Disney and Get Another for $1

Buy One Plush Get One for $1 | Disney
This is a great deal from Disney for any fan in your house young or old. Until tomorrow night pick a plush from their sale section (and there are a lot to pick from) and then grab another for just $1.
Characters new and old are well represented from familiar faces like Mickey and Minnie to Pixar favorites like Forky and Sully, they’re all here. I’ve got my eye on the Spider-Man pillow as a nice addition to my Captain America shield plushy that I use as lumbar support. All the brands under the Disney umbrella are included even Star Wars and Frozen. But there is a lot to choose from so might as well grab a few, it’s just a dollar or two.
No code needed and there’s free shipping on orders over $75.