Until Tomorrow Buy One Plush at Disney and Get Another for $1

Buy One Plush Get One for $1 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Buy One Plush Get One for $1 | Disney



This is a great deal from D isney for any fan in your house young or old. Until tomorrow night pick a plush from their sale section (and there are a lot to pick from) and then grab another for just $1.

Characters new and old are well represented from f amiliar faces like Mickey and Minnie to Pixar favorites like Forky and Sully, they’re all here. I’ve got my eye on the Spider-M an pillow as a nice addition to my Captain America shield plushy that I use as lumbar support. All the brands under the Disney umbrella are included even Star Wars and Frozen. But there is a lot to choose from so might as well grab a few, it’s just a dollar or two.

No code needed and there’s f ree s hipping on orders over $75.