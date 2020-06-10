It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingToys & Board Games

Until Tomorrow Buy One Plush at Disney and Get Another for $1

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDisney
338
Save
Buy One Plush Get One for $1 | Disney
Buy One Plush Get One for $1 | Disney
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Buy One Plush Get One for $1 | Disney

This is a great deal from Disney for any fan in your house young or old. Until tomorrow night pick a plush from their sale section (and there are a lot to pick from) and then grab another for just $1.

Advertisement

Characters new and old are well represented from familiar faces like Mickey and Minnie to Pixar favorites like Forky and Sully, they’re all here. I’ve got my eye on the Spider-Man pillow as a nice addition to my Captain America shield plushy that I use as lumbar support. All the brands under the Disney umbrella are included even Star Wars and Frozen. But there is a lot to choose from so might as well grab a few, it’s just a dollar or two.

No code needed and there’s free shipping on orders over $75.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Five Rowing Machines to Live Your Best Nautical Life Indoors

Get Hundreds of Games and Play Online With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Down to New All-Time Low $23

What's the Best Cordless Vacuum?

Grab An Anker Power Bundle For a Low $37