Until Friday, Snag an Additional 20% off All Sale Items at Puma

Sheilah Villari
Photo: Puma

Extra 20% off Sale Items | Puma | Use Code SEMI20

Puma’s big semi-annual sale is here! Take an extra 20% off anything in their sale section with the code SEMI20. There are well over two thousand pieces to choose from but sizes are going fast given how deep some of the discounts are now. If you see something you like grab it today and this sale only goes until Friday.

Men, women, kids, shoes, clothing, and accessories are all included in this sale. There are some cleats, jackets, and sunglasses already discounted by over 50% so imagine how much you’re saving when you use this code. If you’re looking for running shoes some will shake out to be around just $30. Those are crazy savings so stock up on your sporty gear now.

Sale runs until July 24 and there’s free shipping for all orders over $35.

