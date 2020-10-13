Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Works Anywhere in the US and Falls to $750 ($250 off) for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB Unlocked Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB Unlocked | $750 | Amazon Prime Exclusive

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones are pretty expensive now, and that’s because they come with a ton of cutting edge tech and high-end features meant mostly for the pro-iest of pros. But today, you can save $250 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, unlocked for use on almost any GSM or CDMA carrier in the United States, including Verizon. This is a Prime Day exclusive deal.

Advertisement

Waiting for you is a nice fat 6.7" display, a 64MP rear camera system featuring hree sensors, 10MP up front, and a Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset with 8GB of RAM for power. Also adding to your productivity is the all-important S Pen, giving you a Wacom-like experience for drawing, taking notes, and superior multitasking gestures. Find it in Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, or Mystic Gray.