It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Works Anywhere in the US and Falls to $750 ($250 off) for Prime Day

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020SamsungSamsung Deals
173
Save
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB Unlocked | $750 | Amazon Prime Exclusive
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB Unlocked | $750 | Amazon Prime Exclusive
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB Unlocked | $750 | Amazon Prime Exclusive

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones are pretty expensive now, and that’s because they come with a ton of cutting edge tech and high-end features meant mostly for the pro-iest of pros. But today, you can save $250 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, unlocked for use on almost any GSM or CDMA carrier in the United States, including Verizon. This is a Prime Day exclusive deal.

Advertisement

Waiting for you is a nice fat 6.7" display, a 64MP rear camera system featuring hree sensors, 10MP up front, and a Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset with 8GB of RAM for power. Also adding to your productivity is the all-important S Pen, giving you a Wacom-like experience for drawing, taking notes, and superior multitasking gestures. Find it in Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, or Mystic Gray.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Monitor on the Cheap in the HP Flash Sale

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

Find Out What Makes Your Good Boy so Good, Save $30 on This Canine DNA Test Kit

You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How