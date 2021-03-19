Unlock Your PC's True Potential: The Intel Core i7-10700KF Processor Is $96 Off

Intel Core i7-10700KF Image : Intel

Think you’re better than me? While my PC is stuck on Intel’s older 9th Gen tech, you could instantly surpass my power level by taking advantage of this steep discount on the Santa Clara chipmaker’s 10th Gen Core i7-10700KF. Currently sitting at the lowest price I’ve seen on Amazon, you can leverage up to 5.1GHz of performance for just $265.

Although Intel has taken a hit to its reputation in recent years for its failure to shrink its fabrication process beyond 14nm since before I started working in media almost 7 years ago, Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius—a trusted voice in PC components reviews—still vouches for their superiority over AMD’s acclaimed Ryzen CPUs when it comes to gaming alone.

“If you’re not going to be video editing or making 3D videogames, and your sole purpose for upgrading your CPU is for gaming, Intel’s 10th-gen chips are the better choice for comparable prices.”

Still, in multi-core benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 3700XT comes out on top nearly every time. Intel, on the other hand, maintains focus on single-core clock speeds, making the i7-10700KF a great fit for those purely looking to boost their frame rates. And because of its “K” moniker (not to mention the giant “Unlocked” text on the front of the packaging), we know that it’s overclock-ready for even more gigahertz than it can handle out of the box. Do note, however, that this processor requires a dedicated graphics card to go along with it. You should already have one if you’re in the market for silicon this hardy, but who am I to judge if not? I don’t know your life.