Unlock Your Nintendo Switch's Portable Potential With This Accessory Sale at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Ultimate Case XL | $12 | GameStop

Nintendo Switch Car Headrest Mount | $12 | GameStop

Nintendo Switch Ring Wall Mount | $8 | GameStop



The one thing the Nintendo Switch has over every other console at the moment is accessory potential. The unique portable/console hybrid design lends itself to all sorts of creative add-ons. Today, GameStop has a trio of Sw itch accessories from Yok on sale that illustrate exactly that. First off, you can grab a an “ultimate” carrying case for $12, which includes includes space for chargers, 10 game cards, and joy-con grips. Them there’s a car headrest mount for $12, which is perfect for keeping your kids distracted during long car rides. Last but not least is my personal favorite: the Ring Wall Mount. Yok created a little peripheral designed to hang your ring-con controller and it even holds your joy-cons . At only $8, it’s the kind of cheap peripheral storage solution you might never realize you needed otherwise.

Advertisement