Unlock Savings on Smart Lock For Your Home

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen | $209 | Amazon

If you’re looking to open the door to having a smart home, here’s a literally great way to do it.

Advertisement

Yale Assure is now offering its smart keypad lock at only $209. It supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

With the Yale Assure, the door will unlock automatically when trusted people approach with their phones in their pockets. So long to fumbling with your keys or having to hide the spare set for the dog sitter.

You also have the option to set an entry code to use on the backlit keypad.

Normally priced at $279, you can secure big savings on this smart lock during Black Friday.