Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Just in case things go way downhill soon, you might want to download Bushcraft 101 to your Kindle for $2 today. And of course, if you’ve got any of those No Rush Shipping credits floating around in your account, it could be even cheaper.



The New York Times Bestseller carries a 4.5 star Amazon rating from over 1,500 readers, and promises to teach you essential backcountry survival tips “based on the 5Cs of Survivability—cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages.”I don’t know about you guys, but I’m skipping straight to the cordage chapters.