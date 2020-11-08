It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Unleash the Creativity of the Kids in Your Life (Or Your Inner Child) With Up to 50% Off Arts and Crafts Kits and Supplies

Elizabeth Lanier
Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Craft & Activity Kit | $10 | Amazon Gold BoxCrayola Art Case Coloring Set 140 Art Supplies | $14 | Amazon Gold BoxCrayola Frozen 2 Art Case, 100 Art & Coloring Supplies | $17 | Amazon Gold Box
Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Craft & Activity Kit | $10 | Amazon Gold Box

Crayola Art Case Coloring Set 140 Art Supplies | $14 | Amazon Gold Box

Crayola Frozen 2 Art Case, 100 Art & Coloring Supplies | $17 | Amazon Gold Box

There’s a big sale on arts and crafts kits and supplies at Amazon today, bringing items from top-quality brands like Crayola and Klutz down by up to 50%.

I know these are meant for kids, but the Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Craft & Activity Kit looks pretty fun for just $10. And this Crayola art case filled with 140 coloring supplies seems like a good item to have on hand for many households, just in case creativity strikes.

This kinetic sand Zen kit, by contrast, was specifically made for adults, so you can find your chill for just $21.

Sets inspired by popular characters like this Crayola Frozen 2 art case ($17) seem like they would make great holiday gifts for any youngins in your life.

Check out more supplies and artsy gifts below, and you can find the full list of sale items for the Amazon Gold Box deal on arts and crafts kits right here.

