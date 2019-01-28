Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Uniqlo’s Seamless Down collection is a step up from their famed Ultra Light Down in terms of heat retention and water and wind resistance, and today, the entire line is down to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Two men’s coats, one parka, and one women’s coat are all on sale for just $100. So take advantage of this discount now, and ride out the rest of winter encased in cozy Uniqlo down.

