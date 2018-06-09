Graphic: Shep McAllister

Uniqlo’s affordable basics are even more affordable than usual this weekend.



For starters, the site’s running a general-purpose sale for both men and women, with pretty crazy prices like $20 dress shirts, $8 women’s leggings, and $20 Airism polos that can help you beat the summer heat. The men’s sale is definitely more expansive, ostensibly because of Father’s Day, but they’re both worth browsing.

The more interesting deals though are probably the multibuy promotions for men and women. The specific deals depend on the products you’re buying, but for example, you can get two Airism boxer briefs and/or t-shirts for $15, or a couple of polo shirts for $30.