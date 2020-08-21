UNIQLO's Huge End of Summer Sale Brings Us Favorite Pieces as Low as $10

UNIQLO End of Summer Sale Photo : UNIQLO

UNIQLO End of Summer Sale | UNIQLO



The end of summer is fast approaching but that’s good news for you. UNIQLO wants to give you one last hooray by putting together several deals to celebrate the waning dog days this weekend .

Looking for a new pair of jeans, chinos, and sweats? Well grab two and get $5 off each. Prep the fall wardrobe now with cozy sweats and stylish jeans. Men’s and Women’s styles are available and most are $40 a pair .

If there’s one thing a UNIQLO does very well its graphic tees, especially their licensed ones creating some of the coolest partnerships. The new Disney collab of Furry Friends is no exception. That line Magic For All Icons, Peanuts Mood, and more are just $15!

Maybe buying a sweatshirt or sweater will bring on cooler summer nights so you can actually enjoy one of them without heat exhaustion . If you download the UNIQLO app you get $3 off your first order and sweatshirts a re up to $10 off exclusively through that app. Again both men and women’s styles are available .

They keep saying embrace the new normal of working at home and honestly if that means being more comfortable on zoom calls while my dog sleeps in my lap I’m all for it. UNIQLO likes this too and has a ton of pieces in the Work From Home essentials collection for as low as $10. There are better options on the women’s side than men’s for this deal.

Free shipping on orders over $99 and you also get a free eco tote this weekend only.