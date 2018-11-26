Even at full price, Uniqlo’s down coats and jackets are some of the best deals in winter fashion, but they’re taking up to $50 off for Cyber Monday. That discount applies to the Ultra Warm Down line, while you’ll save $30 on select Ultra Light Down items. Scroll through the homepage to find more deals, like HeatTech blankets (yes...HeatTech blankets!), and $20 off cashmere sweaters. All orders ship for free, with no minimum.
Uniqlo's Cyber Monday Deals Will Keep You Very Warm For Very Cheap
