Discounted AIRism for men and women | Uniqlo
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technologyextends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down most of their AIRism styles for both men and women. Everything is $15 or under, with most styles coming in at the $8 mark.