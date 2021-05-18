Under the Sea: Get Both Subnautica Games on Switch for $50

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero (Switch) Screenshot : Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero (Switch) | $50 | Amazon

If you’ve never played Subnautica, it’s time to remedy that. The survival game is a gorgeous underwater adventure filled with flora and fauna. It’s one part relaxing, one part terrifying. With a new game out, Unknown Worlds Entertainment has decided to release both the original and the sequel on consoles in a two pack. For Switch owners, you can grab both games on sale for $50 today. That’s a great deal considering you get two excellent games. They’re similar in nature, but the original is a little more freeform while the sequel has more of a narrative throughline (and penguins). They also include a creative mode where you can just explore and build unrestricted. The ocean is your oyster.