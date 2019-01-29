Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under Armour’s sweat wicking, odor eliminating, ultra-stretchy Boxerjocks are built to move with you while you work out, but they promise to be just as comfortable walking around town, or lounging on the couch as well. For a limited time, Under Armour’s clearing out select styles starting at just $10, which is a terrific price for premium boxer briefs. Models’ muscles not included, sorry.

