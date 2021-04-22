Uncover What Makes Your Furry Best Friend Tick With This DNA My Dog Test

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Graphic : Sheilah Villari

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test | $60 | StackSocial



Curious to know what makes your good boy so good ? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 24% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

This will ship for free.