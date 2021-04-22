It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Uncover What Makes Your Furry Best Friend Tick With This DNA My Dog Test

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test | $60 | StackSocial
DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test | $60 | StackSocial
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test | $60 | StackSocial

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 24% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

Advertisement

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

This will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Use the promo code 420
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.