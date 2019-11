YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Yoga Swing | $60 | Amazon

Okay. So, this “yoga swing” is on sale. It is supposed to be great for relieving back pain and tension. But, we also know what else is good for relieving tension. Hint. Hint. I’ll let you decide what this swing actually is. Maybe you’re more mature than me. It is $30 off and can be set up in minutes .