Um, This Anker Projector Is Ringing Up At Just $37 Right Now on Amazon

Anker Prizm Projector Photo : Amazon

Update: Sold out. That was fast!

At 480p and 100 lumens, this Anker projector isn’t going to knock your socks off in the image quality department. But those specs are dead ringers for the battery-powered Nebula Capsule, which still sells for $250-$300, and that we found surprisingly capable.



Unlike the Capsule, the Prizm has to be plugged in to function, but then again, it’s also down to $37 after you clip the $20 coupon and stack on promo code SDEXPRM1. Put it in your kid’s room. Your basement. Project scary movies onto your front porch for Halloween. It’s $37 , so you should probably just buy the thing.