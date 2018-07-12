Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at an all-time low $50 (for Prime members only), it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.

