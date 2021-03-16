Ulta's WandaVision Collection Is Truly Magical and One of Their Best Collaborations to Date

WandaVision Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

WandaVision Collection | Ulta Beauty

Just because WandaVision is over doesn’t mean we can’t conjure a little witchiness of our own. Ulta teamed up with Marvel to concoct this extensive and beautiful makeup medley in honor of the Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision Collection is hands down one of the best collaborations they’ve done. It’s a magnificent tie-in to the series with fifteen unique pieces for all types of beauty lovers. Here are a few standouts for me.

The fact that there are three full eyeshadow pallettes bundled together is amazing. Usually, we get just one in these collabs. In the show’s vein , each palette helps you get a classic look from one of Wanda’s TV decades. The 50s/60s palette is more matte and cool-toned for good old-fashioned black and white shows . The 70s palette pops with a little more fun and color, giving you shimmers in bronze and purple to pick from. Last, the 80s/90s palette is super pigmented in rich blues and pink hues. Mix and match to achieve the perfect presentation for a modern sorceress.

As a fan of falsies, I love that they included a set of three spell bounding lashes. These will give you just the boost you need to get that captivating 60s appearance Wanda rocks through the series. Combine that with my new obsession with the Wing Tip Liner Duo, and not even Agatha Harkness can stop you.

Nails always seem neglected in collaborations . As a connoisseur of press-on nails and wraps, I deeply appreciate the inclusion of a decal set. Much like with the eye shadow, this three-piece pack recreates Wanda’s yesteryear inspirations. So the French manicure set will show off with the 50s/60s aesthetic. Black and silver glitter is all glam and disco for the 70s. And, of course, the neon dream drenched in pink grooves with the 80s and 90s.

Remember to use the code 994831 to save almost $4 on your selection. This code works until April 4, but I highly doubt this gorgeous collection will last that long. Don’t forget to grab Wanda’s bold red cosmetic bag to toss it all in too.

Orders over $35 ship for free.