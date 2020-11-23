Ulta's Best Selling Lip Glossary Kit Is Only $10 and Is the Perfect Way to Sample Some Beautiful Colors

Lip Glossary Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Lip Glossary Kit | $10 | Ulta Beauty



One of Ulta’s best sellers is 40% off in this early Black Friday deal. Grab this mini collection of 16 lippies in this Lip Glossary Kit for only $10. This is a great ki t with these being sample sizes because if there’s a shade you don’t like you won’t feel like you’ re wasting a whole tube. And if you’ve never had an Ulta product this is a perfect way to see if they’re for you.

In this kit you’ll get 4 t inted li p oils, 4 sh eer l ip glosses, 4 m atte l iquid lipsticks, and 4 p atent l iquid l ipsticks. The colors run the gamut from classic pinks to bold purples and browns. This is a killer gift for sharing too or even breaking them up and using them as stocking stuffers if you’ve got a few beauty gurus on your list .

