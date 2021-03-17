Ulta's Beauty Boxes Are 20% off for Twenty-Two Pieces of Exclusive Makeup

Beauty Boxes: Be Beautiful Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Beauty Boxes: Be Beautiful | $20 | Ulta

Every time Ulta puts out one of these exclusive Beauty Boxes, it becomes a best seller. Each version is not only adorable but filled with really quality makeup. The boxes are a great value even before the discounts, and each box is designed so that’ll you’ll want to keep it in your collection long after the beauty goods are gone. This time around, they have the “Be Beautiful” boxes, and t hey just went on sale for 20% off.

There are two versions , depending on your color tastes. Choose from either the cotton candy pink or the tie-dye baby blue. These sweet boxes double as a re-usable storage container or a retro-looking purse. Ulta has packed with twenty-two pieces of makeup valued at $137. All the goods are cruelty-free and made from the highest quality of safe ingredients. In these boxes, you will get an eight pan eye shadow palette, face palette, two lip glosses, lip oil, lip mask, eye shadow primer, facial mist, dual-ended eyeliner, brow gel, blush brush, eye shadow brush, and crease brush. That’s quite the set at such a reasonable price.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.