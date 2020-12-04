It's all consuming.
Ulta's Beauty Box Is a 49-Piece Kit That's Only $20, Perfect for Any Makeup Lover

Beauty Box: Glitz Edition Light Pink | $20 | Ulta
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Ulta’s Beauty Box: Glitz Edition is one of the company’s best sellers and is a favorite among makeup aficionados. It’s currently $10 off and is filled with shadows, blushes, glosses, and anything you could need all valued at $172. This time they are offering the box in light pink instead of gold.

This is a 49-piece kit, the case is reusable, and it’s easy to travel with. All the makeup within is cruelty-free and top quality. Here is what you’ll get: 30 eyeshadows, four blushes, four highlighters, two bronzers, two lip glosses, two sheer lip glosses, two eyeliner pencils, eyeshadow primer, brow gel, and an eyeshadow/blush brush. All of this makeup is highly pigmented, blendable, and made to create looks that will carry you through the day or night.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

