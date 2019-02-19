Image: Ulta

Did you know National Lash Day is a thing? Me neither! Don’t question it though, because Ulta is marking the occasion by taking up to 50% off a range of mascaras, cruelty-free false lashes, and lash-boosting sample items. Plus, with a $25 purchase, your entitled to a free, lash-focused three-piece mystery gift, along with other free gift with purchase opportunities. So, if there’s something you have your eye on, buy it now; this one-day deal will be gone in the blink of an eye.

