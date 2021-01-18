Ulta Is Running BOGO 40% off Sale for Pacifica Skincare so See What All the Vegan Fuss

Pacifica Skincare BOGO 40% Off Image : Pacifica Skincare

Pacifica Skincare BOGO 40% Off | Ulta



I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare a few weeks ago and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my favorite products. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural c osmetics company today is the day remedy that. R ight now at Ulta is running a buy one get one 40% off sale.

Besides the gorgeous packing everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum . If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it so there is a very slight smell of that but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

Advertisement

I’ve actually been using t he Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Y our face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly .

Free shipping on all orders over $35.