Uh Oh, It's Gamer Time: Save $250 on This Zephyrus M15 Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 Laptop Image : Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 Laptop | $1,300 | Best Buy

*throws a chair across the room* WHAT’S UP, YOU READY TO GAME? I don’t see you gaming right now and I’m going to throw you. You should ALWAYS be gaming. You hear me? I’m your new life coach. If you want to get ripped like me, you need to be GAMING day in and day out. I’m huge, I’m jacked, and it’s all from gaming. Now let’s get you set up, bucko. Best Buy currently has the ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,300. What’s ROG stand for? REPUBLIC. OF. GAMERS. Yeah you heard that right you little pipsqueak. Here’s what we’re working with: a 4K screen, 10th gen Intel i7 processor, GeForce RTX 1060 graphics card, 15.6" screen, RGB backlit keyboard . You getting what I’m putting out here? This here’s a laptop for gaming. *throws a second chair across the room* NOW LET’S GAME.