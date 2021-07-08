UGG Has Sheet Sets up to 50% off at Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are five patterns still available in full or twin sizes. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Rainbow. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated with new information on 07/08/2021.