UGG Has Sheet Sets up to 40% off at Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now

UGG Queen Sheet Set in Snow | $30 | Bed Bath & Beyond

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are eight colors still available in various sizes and at different prices. The best value of all of these seems to be the Queen Set in Snow. These premium sheets are % off, and they’re the softest blend of woven polyester microfiber. These are comfortable and chic. The snow color is nice as it won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom. If not, snag these for $20 less. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated with new information on 02/24/2021.