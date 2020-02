Monoprice Keyboard Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Monoprice Keyboard | $28 | Monoprice



Are you in the market for a new keyboard? Well you’re in luck because this Monoprice keyboard is only $28! Made with specific switched that balance out tactile feedback, it’ll keep your hands and wrists comfortable after hours of typing. Not to mention it would be a pretty good looking addition to your computer set up. Just make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!