It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Two of Sony's Best-Reviewed Cameras (and One Accessory Kit) Are up to $300 off at Best Buy

Gabe Carey
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera | $1,900 | Best Buy Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera | $700 | Best Buy Sony Vlogger Accessory Kit | $150 | Best Buy
Image: Sony
Back when Quentyn Kennemer—a certified photography nut—worked here, approximately one week ago, the Sony Alpha a7 III topped off his list of the best digital cameras known to man. So instead of parroting the spec sheet of something I’ve never used, I’ll let him tell you why, posthumously:

The Sony A7-III fits a variety of needs. With a 10fps silent shutter, you’ll be able to shoot sports, children playing, and other fast-motion scenes in a powerful buffer-filling burst. Its impressive autofocus system has up to 693 focus points in its phase-detection system covering about 93% of your screen, and with features like Eye-AF, Sony makes it easy to produce sharp photos. It also has some of the best battery life you’ll find in a mirrorless camera thanks to Sony’s upgraded NP-FZ100 battery.

With that said, the Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera is currently $300 off at Best Buy, dropping its previously collar-tugging $2,200 price tag down to a more digestible $1,900. Granted, the Alpha a7 III is not for casual users, as mirrorless cameras in this range are typically recommended for professionals and aspiring professionals seeking the perfect snapshot of family gatherings, senior photos, and even visual art projects.

For those of us who don’t need all the bells and whistles, e.g., a 22.4-megapixel sensor, up to 204,800 ISO, and a dedicated exposure dial, note the 20.1-megapixel ZV-1 is also on sale for $100 off the sticker price. For $700, influencers and wannabe influencers alike will appreciate its automatic shooting capabilities, dedicated Bokeh Switch (which can be personalized to do other things, if you prefer), and bespoke compatibility with Sony’s Vlogger Accessory Kit, which just so happens to also be on sale, for $150.

Whether shopping for the photographer or rising YouTube star in your life, this is one holiday sale you don’t want to miss. Skip the Black Friday rush and head on over to BestBuy.com for instant savings on two of Sony’s top picture takers.

