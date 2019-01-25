Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This high quality of Kate Spade’s classic purses make them worth their standard high prices, but if you hurry, today you can snag two iconic styles for half off their usual cost. Use promo code PERFECT to get the Jackson Street Hayley, available in four colors, for just $129 and/or the Jackson Street Small Octavia, available in three, colors, for $149. This promotion will run as long as supplies last, which probably won’t be for long, so hurry if you want to have a chance of bag two half-price handbags.

