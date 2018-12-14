Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $20, today only on Amazon. If you’d prefer it on DVD, you can get it for even less, but anyway, it’s a deal that should send you straight into the Avatar state.



Also included in today’s sale is the complete Blu-ray and DVD set for Avatar: The Last Airbender, which got a long-overdue release just a few short months ago. Today only, it’s just $19 (or $16 for the DVD), an all-time low, so yip yip!

